UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Pitt football players practice team room clearing at the simulations center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022. As part of their Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl experience, Pitt and Dec. 30 opponent UCLA players and staff came on post for an afternoon of next-generation simulations fun, as well as hands-on opportunities to climb on Army hardware and learn about military life from Soldier-experts standing by. The Panthers and the Bruins will face off in the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, less than 10 miles from Fort Bliss in west El Paso.

