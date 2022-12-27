Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl [Image 13 of 16]

    UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Pitt football players practice team room clearing at the simulations center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022. As part of their Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl experience, Pitt and Dec. 30 opponent UCLA players and staff came on post for an afternoon of next-generation simulations fun, as well as hands-on opportunities to climb on Army hardware and learn about military life from Soldier-experts standing by. The Panthers and the Bruins will face off in the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, less than 10 miles from Fort Bliss in west El Paso.

