    UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl [Image 11 of 16]

    UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Pitt football players at the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 at the simulations center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022. The EST 2000 is an indoor, multipurpose, multilane, small arms simulator.The Panthers and Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl opponent UCLA were at Bliss for an afternoon tour of the sim facilities and to meet America’s Soldiers as a part of the weeklong bowl game festivities in El Paso. The pair will square off in the 89th iteration of the historic game in west El Paso, Dec. 30.

    This work, UCLA, Pitt visit Bliss in run-up to 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl [Image 16 of 16], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

