    New York National Guard responds to Christmas Snowstorm [Image 6 of 6]

    New York National Guard responds to Christmas Snowstorm

    CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A New York Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 827th Engineer Battalion uses a front end loader to clear the parking lot at the Cheekowaga Senior Citizens Center in Cheektowaga, New York on Dec. 216, 2022, as part of the New York state government response to a major snowstorm. The New York National Guard deployed 433 Soldiers to western New York following the snow storm which hit the region over the Christmas weekend.

