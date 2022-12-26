Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard responses to Christmas Snowstorm [Image 1 of 6]

    New York National Guard responses to Christmas Snowstorm

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2022

    New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 174th Attack Wing us a runway clearing snowblower to remove snow from I-90 in Buffalo New York on Dec. 26, 2022 as part of the New Yotk state response to a snowstorm which struck western New York over the Christmas weekend. The New York National Guard deployed over 400 Airmen and Soldiers as part of the New York state response to the storm.

