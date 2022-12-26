New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 174th Attack Wing us a runway clearing snowblower to remove snow from I-90 in Buffalo New York on Dec. 26, 2022 as part of the New Yotk state response to a snowstorm which struck western New York over the Christmas weekend. The New York National Guard deployed over 400 Airmen and Soldiers as part of the New York state response to the storm.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 17:48 Photo ID: 7571852 VIRIN: 221226-Z-A3538-2001 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 213.04 KB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard responses to Christmas Snowstorm [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.