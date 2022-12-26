New York National Guard responds to Christmas snow storm

New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 827th Engineer Battalion clear snow at the Cheekowaga Senior Citizens Center in Cheektowaga, New York on Dec. 216, 2022, as part of the New York state government response to a major snowstorm. The New York National Guard deployed 433 Soldiers to western New York following the snow storm which hit the region over the Christmas weekend.

