Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York National Guard responds to Christmas snow storm [Image 4 of 6]

    New York National Guard responds to Christmas snow storm

    CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2022

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 827th Engineer Battalion use skid steers to clear the parking lot at the Cheekowaga Senior Citizens Center in Cheektowaga, New York on Dec. 216, 2022, as part of the New York state government response to a major snowstorm. The New York National Guard deployed 433 Soldiers to western New York following the snow storm which hit the region over the Christmas weekend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7571856
    VIRIN: 221226-Z-A3538-2004
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 716.23 KB
    Location: CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard responds to Christmas snow storm [Image 6 of 6], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York National Guard responses to Christmas Snowstorm
    New York National Guard responses to Christmas Snowstorm
    New York National Guard responds to Christmas Snowstorm
    New York National Guard responds to Christmas snow storm
    New York National Guard responds to Christmas snow storm
    New York National Guard responds to Christmas Snowstorm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    storm
    response
    Christmas
    snow storm
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT