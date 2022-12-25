221225-N-UI066-1071 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 25, 2022) Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Kens JeanCharles, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, opens a White Elephant gift during a Christmas party aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and George H.W.Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

