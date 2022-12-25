Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 23 of 30]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chandler Ludke 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221225-N-UI066-1011 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 25, 2022) Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Kens JeanCharles, right, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, draws a number out of the stocking being held by Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Ashley Claussen, during a Christmas party aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and George H.W.Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 03:49
    Photo ID: 7571661
    VIRIN: 221225-N-UI066-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 816.37 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 30 of 30], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

