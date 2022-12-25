221225-N-IX644-1033 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 25, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Tahair Wilson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), serves Christmas dinner in the galley, Dec. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 03:49 Photo ID: 7571657 VIRIN: 221225-N-IX644-1033 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 849.73 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 30 of 30], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.