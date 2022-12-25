Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 21 of 30]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221225-N-IX644-1063 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 25, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Milligan, left, administration officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pours sweet potato pie filling with Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Cherona Jackman, Dec. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 03:49
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
