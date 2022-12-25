221225-N-IX644-1063 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 25, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Milligan, left, administration officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pours sweet potato pie filling with Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Cherona Jackman, Dec. 25, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 03:49 VIRIN: 221225-N-IX644-1063 Location: ADRIATIC SEA This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 30 of 30], by SN Sasha Ambrose