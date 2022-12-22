386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Jenkins, 386th ELRS fuels facilities operator and fuel bladder install team lead, gives an overview of the install to 386th ELRS Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. Working in unison together, the team cut down the installation time to just ten minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

