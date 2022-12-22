386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen unroll a fuel bladder during an installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. Working in unison together, the team cut down the installation time to just ten minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 00:48 Photo ID: 7571635 VIRIN: 221222-F-DJ189-1247 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.27 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.