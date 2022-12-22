Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base [Image 5 of 7]

    386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen unroll a fuel bladder during an installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. Working in unison together, the team cut down the installation time to just ten minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 00:48
    Photo ID: 7571635
    VIRIN: 221222-F-DJ189-1247
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    Kuwait
    Fuel bladder
    386th ELRS
    enduring presence

