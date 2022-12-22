386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen unroll a fuel bladder during an installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. Weighing more than 4,000 pounds and more than 70 feet wide, 36 Airmen worked in unison to unroll a new fuel bladder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 00:48
|Photo ID:
|7571632
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-DJ189-1080
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base
