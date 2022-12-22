From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Poff, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facilities South Storage NCOIC, prepares to install a new fuel bladder at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 22, 2022. Aerial porters, maintainers and 386th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership came out to the fuel storage area to help install a new fuel bladder to be used by the 386th AEW and its mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
386 ELRS POL fuel enduring presence at Ali Al Salem Air Base
