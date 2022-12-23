The BDE Unit Ministry Team led a Spiritual Readiness overnight training in Wrocław, Poland on 22-23 DEC. Chaplain Daniel shared the importance of engaging the spiritual domain and offered ways to grow spiritually as an individual resulting in a highly functioning Soldier. That evening, the group visited Poland’s largest Christmas market and had time to practice spiritual growth methods. The updated FM 7-22 includes Spirituality as part of the holistic health of a Soldier’s readiness.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 08:29
|Photo ID:
|7571334
|VIRIN:
|221223-A-MN258-547
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|369.51 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Readiness overnight training [Image 4 of 4], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS
