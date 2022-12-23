The BDE Unit Ministry Team led a Spiritual Readiness overnight training in Wrocław, Poland on 22-23 DEC. Chaplain Daniel shared the importance of engaging the spiritual domain and offered ways to grow spiritually as an individual resulting in a highly functioning Soldier. That evening, the group visited Poland’s largest Christmas market and had time to practice spiritual growth methods. The updated FM 7-22 includes Spirituality as part of the holistic health of a Soldier’s readiness.

