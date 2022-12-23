Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spiritual Readiness overnight training [Image 3 of 4]

    Spiritual Readiness overnight training

    POLAND

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    The BDE Unit Ministry Team led a Spiritual Readiness overnight training in Wrocław, Poland on 22-23 DEC. Chaplain Daniel shared the importance of engaging the spiritual domain and offered ways to grow spiritually as an individual resulting in a highly functioning Soldier. That evening, the group visited Poland’s largest Christmas market and had time to practice spiritual growth methods. The updated FM 7-22 includes Spirituality as part of the holistic health of a Soldier’s readiness.

