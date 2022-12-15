Nashville District Employees laughed and reflected on old VHS footage from Christmas play productions from the early nineteen nineties through the mid-two thousands during the holiday reflections watch party on December 8, 2022, at the Nashville District office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 21:04 Photo ID: 7571115 VIRIN: 221215-A-TG148-007 Resolution: 3774x2696 Size: 2.3 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas [Image 7 of 7], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.