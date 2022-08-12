Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas [Image 3 of 7]

    Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist David Claussen spreads holiday cheer in his festive Christmas suit to the Nashville District round-robin Christmas party at the Nashville District office on December 8, 2022.

    Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas

