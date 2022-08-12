Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist David Claussen spreads holiday cheer in his festive Christmas suit to the Nashville District round-robin Christmas party at the Nashville District office on December 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 21:04
|Photo ID:
|7571111
|VIRIN:
|221208-A-TG148-003
|Resolution:
|2433x3407
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas [Image 7 of 7], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT