Equal Employment Opportunity Manager Stephanie Coleman provides commentary on one of her play productions from 1993 during the holiday reflection watch party at the Nashville District office. Coleman not only produced several Christmas plays, but she also starred in many, like the one viewed on December 8, 2022.
|12.15.2022
|12.23.2022 21:04
|7571113
|221215-A-TG148-005
|3094x2210
|1.37 MB
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|2
|0
This work, Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS
Nashville District Corps of Engineers celebrate Christmas
