    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State [Image 4 of 5]

    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Fujita sword on display at the Brookings Public Library, presented to the town on the 20th Anniversary (Sept. 9, 1962) of the bombing of Mt. Emily during WWII, off the coastline of Brookings, Oregon on Sept. 9, 1942. (Photo courtesy of the Atlas Obscura)

