The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

The Fujita sword on display at the Brookings Public Library, presented to the town on the 20th Anniversary (Sept. 9, 1962) of the bombing of Mt. Emily during WWII, off the coastline of Brookings, Oregon on Sept. 9, 1942. (Photo courtesy of the Atlas Obscura)

