American service members inspect a shell crater after the 1-25 Submarine attack on Fort Stevens, Oregon, in June of 1942. Fort Stevens provided coastal defense on the Oregon side of the Columbia River during WWII. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Archives)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 20:55 Photo ID: 7571104 VIRIN: 220909-Z-A3543-001 Resolution: 2931x1966 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.