    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State [Image 3 of 5]

    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Diagram of balloon bomb parts: 1. The balloon: Diameter - 33 1/2 feet; volume - approx. 19,000 cubic feet; material - paraffin treated paper. 2. Rubber shock cord or bungee. 3. Sketch of incendiary-type bomb found at Medford, Oregon. 4. Japanese 15KG antipersonnel bomb found at Thermopolis, Wyoming. 5. Rope arrangement of skirt section (enlarged). 6. Battery unit of balloon. Includes: metal poles, bakelite plate, aluminum ring, squib fuse, and aneroid barometer. 7. Release arrangement. 8. Fuse housing bolted beneath the center of the cross-beams. (Image courtesy Canada's Digital Collections)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 20:55
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    WWII
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Bombing of Oregon
    Balloon Bomb

