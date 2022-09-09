The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

Diagram of balloon bomb parts: 1. The balloon: Diameter - 33 1/2 feet; volume - approx. 19,000 cubic feet; material - paraffin treated paper. 2. Rubber shock cord or bungee. 3. Sketch of incendiary-type bomb found at Medford, Oregon. 4. Japanese 15KG antipersonnel bomb found at Thermopolis, Wyoming. 5. Rope arrangement of skirt section (enlarged). 6. Battery unit of balloon. Includes: metal poles, bakelite plate, aluminum ring, squib fuse, and aneroid barometer. 7. Release arrangement. 8. Fuse housing bolted beneath the center of the cross-beams. (Image courtesy Canada's Digital Collections)

