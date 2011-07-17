Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State [Image 5 of 5]

    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

    BLY, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Mitchell Recreation Area near Bly, Ore. The only location in the continental U.S. where five Americans were killed during WW II by direct enemy action. In 1950, the Mitchell Monument was erected in their honor in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. (Photo courtesy of Michael McCullough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2011
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 20:55
    Photo ID: 7571108
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-A3543-005
    Resolution: 3245x2736
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: BLY, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State
    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State
    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State
    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State
    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII
    Oregon National Guard
    Bombing of Oregon
    Mt. Emily
    Mitchell Recreation Area
    Balloon Bombs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT