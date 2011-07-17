The Mitchell Recreation Area near Bly, Ore. The only location in the continental U.S. where five Americans were killed during WW II by direct enemy action. In 1950, the Mitchell Monument was erected in their honor in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. (Photo courtesy of Michael McCullough)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2011
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7571108
|VIRIN:
|220909-Z-A3543-005
|Resolution:
|3245x2736
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|BLY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
The Bombing of Oregon: 80th Anniversary of the Japanese attacks on the State
