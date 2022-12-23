Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with airmen of the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron for a video-teleconference holiday call, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2022. The airmen are forward deployed to an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7571054
|VIRIN:
|221223-D-BN624-0467
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|36.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
