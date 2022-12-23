Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) for a video-teleconference holiday call, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2022. The soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, are deployed to a forward operating station in Poland. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

