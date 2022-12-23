Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with guardians from the 13th Space Warning Squadron and airmen from Alaska Air National Guard for a holiday call, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2023. The guardians and airmen are stationed at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 17:17 Photo ID: 7571052 VIRIN: 221223-D-BN624-0297 Resolution: 7639x5093 Size: 29.48 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.