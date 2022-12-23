Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members [Image 4 of 12]

    Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with guardians from the 13th Space Warning Squadron and airmen from Alaska Air National Guard for a holiday call, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2023. The guardians and airmen are stationed at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Christmas
    Lloyd Austin
    Space Force
    SecDefAustin
    Holiday Call

