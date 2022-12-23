Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with guardians from the 13th Space Warning Squadron and airmen from Alaska Air National Guard for a holiday call, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2023. The guardians and airmen are stationed at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7571052
|VIRIN:
|221223-D-BN624-0297
|Resolution:
|7639x5093
|Size:
|29.48 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
