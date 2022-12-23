Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Makes Holiday Calls to Service Members [Image 5 of 12]

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) for a video-teleconference holiday call, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2022. The soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, are deployed to a forward operating station in Poland. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    TAGS

    101st Airborne
    Holiday
    Christmas
    SecDefAustin
    holiday call

