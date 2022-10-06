Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deplorers officially welcomed home during celebration [Image 5 of 5]

    Deplorers officially welcomed home during celebration

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Tim Martin, a civilian employee with the 66th Security Forces Squadron, provides a reading of “I Am the Flag” during the Hanscom Heroes Homecoming event held at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 10. Base officials welcomed home approximately 20 Airmen from deployment during the annual event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7571032
    VIRIN: 220610-F-TG847-170
    Resolution: 5182x3448
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deplorers officially welcomed home during celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sinking Ships
    FSS partners with CE to enhance fitness offerings
    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom
    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom
    Deplorers officially welcomed home during celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    U.S Air Force
    parade
    deployment
    Hanscom Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT