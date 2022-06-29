Sinking Ships

Nate O’Lari, 66th Force Support Squadron lifeguard, gives Connor Smith a push during a cardboard boat race at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 29, while from left, Colleen Davis, Youth Center director, Isaiah Lys, and Lucas Vandewalle, look on. Participants worked as teams to build boats made of only cardboard boxes and tape as part of National Boys and Girls Club Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

