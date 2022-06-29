Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sinking Ships

    Sinking Ships

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Nate O’Lari, 66th Force Support Squadron lifeguard, gives Connor Smith a push during a cardboard boat race at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 29, while from left, Colleen Davis, Youth Center director, Isaiah Lys, and Lucas Vandewalle, look on. Participants worked as teams to build boats made of only cardboard boxes and tape as part of National Boys and Girls Club Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7571026
    VIRIN: 220629-F-TG847-513
    Resolution: 5179x3446
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, Sinking Ships [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boats
    Youth Center
    swimming pool
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Force Support Squadron

