    FSS partners with CE to enhance fitness offerings [Image 2 of 5]

    FSS partners with CE to enhance fitness offerings

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Trevor Sampson, 19th Special Forces infantrymen, pushes a weighted sled at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 29. The 66th Force Support Squadron recently completed work on indoor and outdoor tennis courts and renovated the men’s sauna and installed artificial turf for high-intensity interval training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 16:24
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSS partners with CE to enhance fitness offerings [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

