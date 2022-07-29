Rhode Island Army National Guard Sgt. Trevor Sampson, 19th Special Forces infantrymen, pushes a weighted sled at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 29. The 66th Force Support Squadron recently completed work on indoor and outdoor tennis courts and renovated the men’s sauna and installed artificial turf for high-intensity interval training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 16:24 Photo ID: 7571027 VIRIN: 220729-F-TG847-100 Resolution: 4654x3097 Size: 7.1 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSS partners with CE to enhance fitness offerings [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.