Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom

Jonathan Shuster, left, Steven W. Carothers & Associates project biologist, and Christin McDonough, Steven W. Carothers & Associates non-game wildlife specialist, set traps in a vernal pool at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 8. Wildlife specialists conducted surveys throughout the month to evaluate amphibian habitats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 16:24
|Photo ID:
|7571029
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-TG847-007
|Resolution:
|2100x1403
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
