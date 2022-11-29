Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom

    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Jonathan Shuster, left, Steven W. Carothers & Associates project biologist, and Christin McDonough, Steven W. Carothers & Associates non-game wildlife specialist, set traps in a vernal pool at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 8. Wildlife specialists conducted surveys throughout the month to evaluate amphibian habitats on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7571029
    VIRIN: 220309-F-TG847-007
    Resolution: 2100x1403
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom [Image 5 of 5], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    survey
    environmental
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    protection salamander

