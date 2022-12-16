U.S. Marines Support Continuing Promise 2022 From USNS Comfort

A U.S. Marine from 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, boards a U.S. Coast Guard rigid-hull inflatable boat as it pulls up to the USNS Comfort during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 16, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian civic assistance topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022