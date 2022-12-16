Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Support Continuing Promise 2022 From USNS Comfort [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Marines Support Continuing Promise 2022 From USNS Comfort

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.16.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Coast Guard rigid-hull inflatable boats stage alongside the USNS Comfort during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 16, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian civic assistance topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Support Continuing Promise 2022 From USNS Comfort [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT William Reckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Haiti
    Marines
    Continuing Promise
    USMC news
    Comfort 2022

