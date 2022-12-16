U.S. Marines Support Continuing Promise 2022 From USNS Comfort

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Lehn, a Brownsburg, Indiana native with fleet anti-terrorism security team, Charlie Company, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, observes his sector while aboard the USNS Comfort during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 16, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian civic assistance topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. William Reckley)

