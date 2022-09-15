Chapel community attends monsignor's final mass

Monsignor William Cuddy, Jr., stands for a photo after delivering his final Mass at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 15. Cuddy, who will return to the Boston Archdiocese, has been serving the Hanscom Catholic community since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
