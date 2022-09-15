Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel community attends monsignor's final mass [Image 29 of 29]

    Chapel community attends monsignor's final mass

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Monsignor William Cuddy, Jr., stands for a photo after delivering his final Mass at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 15. Cuddy, who will return to the Boston Archdiocese, has been serving the Hanscom Catholic community since 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    Chapel
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

