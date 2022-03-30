Renato, 66th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, runs across the fields at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., March 30. Renato, who has been adopted by an SFS Defender, retired after serving 10 years as an Air Force working dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:14 Photo ID: 7570944 VIRIN: 220330-F-TG847-121 Resolution: 4025x2678 Size: 6.17 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFS retires military working dog [Image 29 of 29], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.