Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFS retires military working dog [Image 19 of 29]

    SFS retires military working dog

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Renato, 66th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, runs across the fields at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., March 30. Renato, who has been adopted by an SFS Defender, retired after serving 10 years as an Air Force working dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:14
    Photo ID: 7570944
    VIRIN: 220330-F-TG847-121
    Resolution: 4025x2678
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS retires military working dog [Image 29 of 29], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hanscom exercises readiness
    Hanscom exercises readiness
    Constructing solid a solid base
    Tell tale sign
    A clear message
    A Strong bond
    A heroes welcome
    Impressive work
    Making connections
    Demo event ‘illuminates’ innovative tech solutions for Hanscom programs
    ALS student stand ready to lead
    Behind the scenes
    Exception performance recognized
    66th Air Base group installation commander retires
    Amphibian habitat evaluation conducted at Hanscom
    SFS retires military working dog
    SFS retires military working dog
    SFS retires military working dog
    SFS retires military working dog
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Combat arms training held
    Chapel community attends monsignor's final mass

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S Air Force
    military working dog
    retirement
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Security Forces Squadron
    Gillette stadium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT