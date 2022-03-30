Renato, 66th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, runs across the fields at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., March 30. Renato, who has been adopted by an SFS Defender, retired after serving 10 years as an Air Force working dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7570944
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-TG847-121
|Resolution:
|4025x2678
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SFS retires military working dog [Image 29 of 29], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
