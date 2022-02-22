Staff Sgt. Logan Clark, left, 66th Security Forces Squadron, combat arms training instructor, marks a target during combat arms training at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb 22, while 1st Lt. Miriam Buda, 607th Air Operations Center at Osan Air Base, South Korea, looks on. Air Force CATM personnel provide military firearms instruction for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:13 Photo ID: 7570952 VIRIN: 220222-F-TG847-082 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 17.65 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat arms training held [Image 29 of 29], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.