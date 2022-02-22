Staff Sgt. Logan Clark, 66th Security Forces Squadron, combat arms training instructor, holds a firearm during combat arms training at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 22. Air Force CATM personnel provide military firearms instruction for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7570945
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-TG847-005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.56 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat arms training held [Image 29 of 29], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
