USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Distinguished Visitors

221215-N-MW880-1270 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Undersecretary Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Vice Minister of Defense takes a photo of the Italian Navy Orizzonte/Horizon-class Guided Missile Destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D 553) from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a distinguished visitor embark to strengthen the bilateral relationship within the NATO alliance, Dec. 15, 2022. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Location: ADRIATIC SEA