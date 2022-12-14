Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Distinguished Visitors [Image 5 of 12]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Distinguished Visitors

    ADRIATIC SEA

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221215-N-MW880-1149 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Undersecretary Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Vice Minister of Defense, observes flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a distinguished visitor embark to strengthen the bilateral relationship within the NATO alliance, Dec. 15, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    6th Fleet
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

