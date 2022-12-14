221215-N-MW880-1264 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Vice Adm. Aurelio De Carolis, commander, Italian Naval Fleet, right, speaks with Lt. Daniel Fulton, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a distinguished visitor embark to strengthen the bilateral relationship within the NATO alliance, Dec. 15, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 03:39 Photo ID: 7570542 VIRIN: 221215-N-MW880-1264 Resolution: 5614x4010 Size: 857.12 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Distinguished Visitors [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.