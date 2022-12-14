USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Distinguished Visitors

221215-N-MW880-1170 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Rear Adm. Marco Casapieri, Chief, 6th Deputy Italian Navy, speaks with Lt. Erik Moller, a shooter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), during a distinguished visitor embark to strengthen the bilateral relationship within the NATO alliance, Dec. 15, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)
