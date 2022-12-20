Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW [Image 7 of 11]

    Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron taxis onto the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The Raptors were departing for IRON SHADOW, a bilateral training event with the Republic of Korea’s 38th Fighter Group. Combined training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, ensuring the collective defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 23:09
    Photo ID: 7570319
    VIRIN: 221220-F-PW483-0007
    Resolution: 6052x3404
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    F-22A Raptor
    Iron Shadow

