An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron taxis onto the flightline at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The Raptors were departing for IRON SHADOW, a bilateral training event with the Republic of Korea’s 38th Fighter Group. Combined training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, ensuring the collective defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 23:09 Photo ID: 7570319 VIRIN: 221220-F-PW483-0007 Resolution: 6052x3404 Size: 9.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.