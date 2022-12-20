Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW

A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot and Airman 1st Class Andru Heath, 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, conduct pre-flight inspections at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The Raptors were departing for IRON SHADOW, a bilateral training event with the Republic of Korea’s 38th Fighter Group. Training with allies and partner nations is critical in deterring aggression from near peer adversaries by demonstrating the ability to seamlessly integrate and accomplish the mission as one. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP