An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron departs Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The Raptors were departing for IRON SHADOW, a bilateral training event with the Republic of Korea’s 38th Fighter Group. Combined training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, ensuring the collective defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 23:09
|Photo ID:
|7570318
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-PW483-0008
|Resolution:
|2800x1575
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
