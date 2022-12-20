Raptors depart the 18th Wing in support of IRON SHADOW

A U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor pilot and Airman 1st Class Andru Heath, 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, shake hands before an aircraft launch at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The Raptors were departing for IRON SHADOW, a bilateral training event with the Republic of Korea’s 38th Fighter Group. Combined training strengthens interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, ensuring the collective defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

