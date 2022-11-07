48th Fighter Wing night ops

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off for night flying operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 7, 2022. Operating and training at night is crucial as it allows pilots and maintainers to acclimate to generating and flying sorties in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

