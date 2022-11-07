Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing night ops [Image 8 of 8]

    48th Fighter Wing night ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off for night flying operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 7, 2022. Operating and training at night is crucial as it allows pilots and maintainers to acclimate to generating and flying sorties in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:36
    Photo ID: 7568981
    VIRIN: 221107-F-TK834-1009
    Resolution: 5533x3689
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing night ops [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

