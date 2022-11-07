48th Fighter Wing night ops

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron prepares to take off during night flying operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 7, 2022. The Liberty Wing conducts night flying in order to maintain readiness and showcase operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

