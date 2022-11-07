Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Fighter Wing night ops [Image 6 of 8]

    48th Fighter Wing night ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron prepares to take off during night flying operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 7, 2022. The Liberty Wing conducts night flying in order to maintain readiness and showcase operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:37
    Photo ID: 7568979
    VIRIN: 221107-F-TK834-1008
    Resolution: 5232x3488
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing night ops [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops
    48th Fighter Wing night ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAF Lakenheath

    F-15E

    United States Air Force

    USAF

    NightOps

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E
    United States Air Force
    Maintenance
    USAF
    NightOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT